Drunk man smashes up shop to show off to friends

IN COURT: The Warwick 26yo “acted impulsively” the night he smashed in the Palmerin St shop window. Picture: file

A WARWICK man who kicked in the front window of a Rose City business and caused $3500 in damages has claimed it was simply a drunken mistake.

Brandon Lee Phillips was with two friends on Palmerin St at about 11.30pm on November 11 last year, heading home after a night out.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 26-year-old “acted impulsively” and kicked in the front window of Rosewool Uggs and Rugs, shattering it entirely.

The window cost $2750 to replace and the broken glass ruined merchandise worth $783.

The total damages were $3533.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Phillips was later identified using CCTV footage and told police during questioning he “didn’t think he kicked it that hard”.

Sgt Wiggan recommended a suspended jail sentence as punishment, highlighting numerous prior convictions.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court Phillips was “extremely intoxicated” and kicked the window to show off to his friends.

Ms Hine said the consequences prompted him to “stop drinking and get his life together”.

Phillips’ conduct was denounced as “deplorable” by magistrate Julian Noud.

“Local businesses have struggled quite a lot … your actions are, quite simply, a kick in the teeth,” Mr Noud said.

Phillips pleaded guilty to wilful damage.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay $3533 in restitution.

