Kristel Kite faced Noosa Magistrates Court on drink driving charges.
Crime

Drunken drive leaves barista with bitter outcome

Caitlin Zerafa
11th Mar 2020 6:11 AM
A 36-year-old-woman who runs her own mobile coffee van has been served some bitter news disqualifying her from driving.

A remorseful Kristel Jane Kite pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with driving under the influence after an incident at Cooroibah last month.

A Court heard around 9.30pm on February 21 Kite crashed her hatchback into a street sign and drove with it under her car for 20 meters before continuing "erratically" up the road.

Witnesses helped identify Kite who recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.216

"It was just a stupid thing to do and my whole life's changed because of it," Kite told Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

"I run a mobile coffee business which has suffered because of it."

Kite, whose traffic history revealed drink driving to be an "ongoing issue", chocked back tears in court as she reflected on her actions.

"I'm trying to take the positives out of it, that I did get pulled over and I didn't kill myself or anyone else," she said.

Kite was fined $990 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

noosa courthouse noosa crime noosa magistrates court
Noosa News

