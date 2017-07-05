'Drunken joyriders' cause mass destruction in Warwick

Police are seeking information from residents about damage caused last night.

POLICE say a drunken joyrider is responsible for a trail of destruction through Warwick streets last night.

Residents phoned police between 10pm and 11pm to report flattened road signs and destroyed rubbish bins.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the car was located shortly after in Diery St.

It is alleged the driver was more than three times the legal alcohol limit during the spree.

"A couple of blokes have had a few drinks and decided to jump in a car and cause some damage," Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

"We've had reports from residents in Tooth St, Warner St, Diery St, Willi St, Little Warner St and Glen Rd.

"A 21-year-old man from Warwick has been charged with wilful damage and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance."

Police allege the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171.

He was held at Warwick watchhouse overnight and was released this morning. He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on July 26.

Snr Sgt Deacon said police were trying to compile a list of all damage caused during the incident.

"If anyone has had any damage to property, bins or otherwise, could they please contact Warwick police on 46604429," he said.