Dubs are back in town

Gladstone driver Glenn Williams in action in the VW Warwick weekend at Warwick Dragway. Gerard Walsh

THE 'Horsepower capital of Australia' adds another string to its bow this weekend with the holding of the 2017 Volkswagen Drags.

With a number of different categories and spectacles to behold over the two days, spectators are in for a good show.

Event organiser Craig Hughes said everyone was excited to descend upon Warwick.

"The weekend is full of close racing, which is good spectator material,” Mr Hughes said.

"You never know who's going to win at the end of the weekend.

"There's plenty of colour, and cars of every size, shape and model.”

Action for spectators isn't just confined to on-track action.

"A show 'n' shine will run all day on Sunday alongside the finals of the drags,” Mr Hughes said.

"People have a great chance to see what's going on, and witness a number of historic cars in the process.

"Categories include beach buggies, open wheelers, dragsters, air-cooled cars and newer models.

"At Leslie Park on Saturday, some of the race cars will be gathering to give locals an idea of what's happening at the track.

"We always get good numbers at the dragway, as Warwick has always supported the event well.”

Action begins at 9.30am tomorrow at Leslie Park, before moving to the Warwick Dragway from 1pm.

Practice and qualifying will take place on this first day of competition.

It continues on Sunday from 9am at the dragway, with the finals for each category and the Show 'n' Shine.

Tickets are $10 for each day, with children under 13 free.