20°
News

The dumbest mistake you can make on your CV

Liz Burke | 21st Jun 2017 7:12 AM
Employer Natalie Delmar holding some of the applications from a recent job ad that were rejected due to major spelling and grammatical mistakes.
Employer Natalie Delmar holding some of the applications from a recent job ad that were rejected due to major spelling and grammatical mistakes.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S one of the dumbest mistakes you can make when applying for a new job.

Making a typo or spelling mistake on a job application or CV is an easy error to make and an easy one to avoid, but still, most of us are guilty.

An analysis of 40,000 Australian CVs submitted as part of genuine job applications, showed two thirds of Australian jobseekers were limiting their chances of landing a job due to sloppy spelling.

Job search website Adzuna looked at CVs submitted to the site, and identified which states were the worst offenders, along with the most commonly misspelled words.

Data from the analysis showed 67 per cent of CVs submitted contained at least one spelling error and 50 per cent had four or more.

Just over 70 per cent of employment-seekers in Western Australia submitted a CV that included at least one spelling error. Queenslanders trailed closely behind with 70 per cent of CVs with one or more errors.

ACT jobseekers were the least careless spellers. Only 63.03 per cent of job applicants from the capital included errors.

Australian Catholic University careers expert Jim Bright said he was not at all surprised by Adzuna's results, saying the standards of CVs "are pretty appalling generally".

As for whether it mattered, Dr Bright said there was no question.

"We did some research where we sent genuine resumes, anonymously, to employers across Victoria, and found that having a single spelling mistake reduced chances by 50 per cent," he said.

"We didn't find it made any difference in terms of where it appeared. The results were consistent."

Dr Bright said he had commonly heard the argument that one little typo in a job application wouldn't count, but encouraged applicants to think of it from the employer's point of view.

"It matters a lot," he said. "If I've got something working for me and they leave a zero off my invoice, I'm going to be grumpy all year. That's the message that it sends."

Dr Bright said the worst mistake he'd ever seen on a resume was from a native English speaking masters student, who wrote on a cover letter: "I have exceptional attention to detaile".

"And that's true," he said.

Aside from spelling errors, Dr Bright said the most common mistakes jobseekers make is not tailoring their resume for each job they're hunting for, and not emphasising their job achievements.

"We hear a lot about people lying about their job achievements, and I think that's actually exaggerated," he said.

"What they don't do is point out how they added value and made a difference, and instead they list their job responsibilities.

"Job responsibilities or duties are what the employer gives you, achievements are what you give back, and a potential employer wants to know what you can give them."

Adzuna CEO Raife Watson said warned jobseekers not to let their first impression with a potential employer be a poorly formatted CV riddled with errors.

\"When a jobseeker has ample time to correct mistakes before submitting their resume - yet still send it in with errors - then what kind of mistakes are they likely to make when they join the company in pressure situations when deadlines are strict," he said.

THE MOST MISSPELLED WORDS ON JOB APPLICATIONS
According to Adzuna's analysis:
- Curriculum
- Address
- Prioritise
- Liaise
- Business
- Management
- Achievement
- Committed
- University
- Labourer

News Corp Australia

Topics:  business career jobs

Just In

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Family home evacuated as wood heater smoke fills rooms

Family home evacuated as wood heater smoke fills rooms

A FAMILY using a wood heater for the first time this year was forced to evacuate the home after smoke engulfed a number of rooms early this morning.

  • News

  • 21st Jun 2017 7:52 AM

Eight tax hacks for your small business

Did you know your dog can be tax deductible?

A LOT of little deductions can add up to a big refund.

Wine snub causes ire

ANNOYED: Robert and Peggy Channon at their Granite Belt winery.

Organisers respond to fierce criticism over sponsorship

New citizens call Southern Downs home

TRUE BLUE: Fourteen new citizens have been welcomed to the Southern Downs.

Ceremony welcomes fourteen new faces from nine different countries

Local Partners

Bidding has begun in annual Allora Auction

Weather looks okay for massive auction at Allora Showgrounds

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

BETS: Bookie John Thornton and Greg Rae at the Tuesday TAB meeting at Allman Park.

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings

Motor racing at Morgan Park, league at Killarney

Peter Endacott (Alexandra Hills), Brian Dunn (Warwick) and Ian Loxton (Yeppoon) at round 1 for A drivers in the Queensland Super Sprints this year.

Super sprints action at Morgan Park

Wolves to play at home against St Albans

KEY PLAYER: Rob Davey (maroon) will be a key player against St Alban's in the premier game at 3pm Sunday at Queens Park in Warwick.

Football Toowoomba action moves to Queens Park in Warwick

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes that may go over the heads of the little ones.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

58 Acre Rural Lifestyle Property set in the Picturesque Swanfels Valley

70 Bradford Lane, Yangan 4371

Rural 4 1 4 $575,000 Neg

Position is everything when buying a property well this one would have to be one of the best on the market. Set on 58 acres 20 mins drive East of Warwick and close...

Land, Walk To Town Centre

27 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Building block conveniently located just 2 blocks from Warwick's CBD. Town water available, power, phone and sewer run past. Bitumen road frontage to the 457sqm...

Surprise Yourself! Take a Look!

6 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $279,000

There is a lot more to this property than meets the eye your inspection is a must. This private and well presented 3 bedroom all with built-ins brick home set...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Timber Cottage Set on 2 Acres 5.5Km from CBD

27 Smelter Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This classic timber cottage situated on 8094m2 (2 acres) only 5.5km from Warwick is in need of some renovating with 3 bedrooms, kitchen dining combined with gas...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Well kept 3 bedroom home with large entertainment room and open plan kitchen, dining and lounge rooms. Air-con in lounge and reverse cycle in main bedroom. Gas...

Elevated with Outlook

6 Walker Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land On the elevated end of Walker Street, off Palmerin Street near the ... $99,000

On the elevated end of Walker Street, off Palmerin Street near the showgrounds, is this 1062 m cleared block. Ready to build your home has town water connected...

3 Bedroom Ensuite

14 Kidman Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 300,000

Great home to relax and entertain! Three built in bedrooms, main bedroom has a bay windowand en suite. The lounge is bright and airy and flows through to the...

Beautiful Renovation Price Reduced!

39 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

This beautifully renovated home is located only 5 minutes walk from the Warwick CBD. With polished timber floors , a brand new kitchen & bathroom, fresh paint...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!