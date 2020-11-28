Menu
Duo had just started dating before car death tragedy

by Chris Clarke
28th Nov 2020 11:59 AM
A Townsville couple charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old girl in a hot car have only been dating since September, according to social media profiles.

Laura Black, 37, has four girls from a previous relationship, while Aaron Hill, 29, also has two daughters of his own, according to social media.

He has worked as a driller at a mine in Mt Isa.

Hill is an avid pig hunter and motorcyclist, with one friend commenting on images of him and his daughter calling him a "great dad".

Aaron Hill is an avid pig hunter.
Hill has shared photos on Facebook of his wedding day to another woman, with friends leaving adoring comments of the former couple as recently as last year.

Black studied at James Cook University and has been described as an "elegant and beautiful" person on social media.

