Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 107-year-old Dutch woman has survived the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of COVID-19 in the world.
A 107-year-old Dutch woman has survived the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of COVID-19 in the world.
Health

Dutch woman aged 107 survives virus

10th Apr 2020 7:17 AM

A 107-year old Dutch woman has recovered from the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of the pandemic in the world.

Cornelia Ras fell ill on March 17, the day after her 107th birthday, Dutch newspaper AD reported, after attending a church service with other residents of her nursing home on Goeree-Overflakkee, an island in the southwest of the country.

She and 40 others at the service were subsequently diagnosed as carrying the virus.

Twelve of that group have since died, but Ras was told by her doctors on Monday that she had beaten the infection.

"We did not expect her to survive this", her niece Maaike de Groot told the newspaper.

"She takes no medicines, still walks well and gets down on her knees every night to thank the Lord. From the looks of it, she will be able to continue to do so."

Prior to Ras, the oldest widely documented coronavirus survivor was Bill Lapschies, a 104-year-old American.

Originally published as Dutch woman aged 107 survives virus

coronaviruspromo
cornelia ras coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childcare centres still in crisis

        premium_icon Childcare centres still in crisis

        News ‘We’re expected to socially distance, but with little kids you just can’t do that.’

        Businesses need business: local store owners’ cry for help

        premium_icon Businesses need business: local store owners’ cry for help

        News WARWICK retailers say they are keeping their heads above water for now, but may...

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24...

        Top council candidates set to compete for deputy mayor role

        premium_icon Top council candidates set to compete for deputy mayor role

        News THE Southern Downs Regional Council’s new team might be all but finalised, but the...