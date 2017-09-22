DV can't be swept under the bed

State MP Ros Bates has called for tougher measures to quell the rising number of domestic violence incidents across the state.

State MP Ros Bates has called for tougher measures to quell the rising number of domestic violence incidents across the state. Thinkstock

"Wherever there's domestic violence, there's a child hiding under the bed ... that's where I put my sister.”

The words of Ros Bates, Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, resonated with Warwick service providers and community members at a domestic violence forum yesterday.

As a survivor herself, the Member for Mudgeeraba said she was alarmed by the statewide rise in domestic violence incidents over the last year.

Ms Bates said that as an MP on the Gold Coast, she was at the epicentre of homicides by domestic violence, with the deaths of Tara Brown, Shelsea Schilling and Teresa Bradford at the hand's of their partners marking the tipping point for her party.

"In the Southern Downs there have been 964 domestic violence order breaches in the last 12 months. That's a 30% increase in the last two years,” Ms Bates said.

"I don't necessarily think there has been an increase in domestic violence itself, but an increase in reporting domestic violence. In my electorate there has been a 96% increase in the past year.

"It's confirmed what I've always believed that domestic violence is insidious and has always existed, but it's no longer being kept behind closed doors.

"It is well and truly in the spotlight and it needs to stay there, and something needs to be done because I don't want to be having these same conversations in 20 years' time.”

Ros Bates (centre) speaking with a handful of service providers and guests at a domestic violence forum in Warwick. Sophie Lester

Ms Bates was joined by parliamentary colleague, Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, and candidate James Lister at the meeting yesterday hosted by the Warwick branch of the LNP.

She said while reporting had increased, more needed to be done to bar perpetrators of domestic violence from their victims.

"Perpetrators of domestic violence need to be given tougher punishments,” Ms Bates said.

"Domestic violence orders are not a magic bullet - they won't protect women unless magistrates don't just give these people a slap on the wrist.

"You wouldn't be able to get away with assaulting your mate on the street but some can go back home and beat their wives and girlfriends because it's domestic violence.

"DV is a scourge and a crime.”

Warwick Safehaven president Bette Bonney said the organisation had moved away from providing emergency housing in town, to backing the Toowoomba-based Domestic Violence Action Centre in supporting victims.

Mrs Bonney said she would support the growing involvement of private sector DV shelters, since July, provided strict regulations and training was put in place.

"There is an ongoing need for crisis housing,” she said.

"I think if anyone is going to open their home they need to go through proper training but leave it to the professionals to give advice.”

Ms Bates said statewide $1.5million had been spent on providing 9000 nights of motel accommodation to women and children who had fled domestic violence in the past year.

She said in smaller towns it was often the case that victims were uprooted from their communities due to a lack of sufficient and secure shelters.

"What I am hearing across the state from service providers and police is there's no room in existing shelters and there's not the resources available,” she said.

"When women are forced to leave their homes, they don't know what they need and it's so important they have the resources rallying around them so they don't go back to their abuser.

"We don't need to reinvent the wheel and build multi-million dollar shelters, a lot of the work is already being done, but we can help by making sure services are all in one place.”