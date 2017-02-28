DV laws 'not working'

ENDING VIOLENCE: Southern Downs Regional Council will be lodging a submission to the State Government to help bolster Queensland laws to better protect victims and reprimand perpetrators of domestic violence.

A BILL to tighten laws around bail conditions for domestic violence offenders has won the support of Southern Downs Regional Council.

The council will make a submission to the State Government in support of the Bail and Another Act Amendment Bill introduced in parliament earlier in February.

Some of the goals of the bill are to reverse the presumption of bail for an alleged offender, establish bail conditions for a tracking device to be imposed by a court or authorised police officer and introduce a new system whereby the victim would be alerted when a defendant applies for or is released on bail.

Deputy Mayor Jo McNally said it was a timely discussion when former Bandidos bikie Lionel Patea had just pleaded guilty to killing his ex-partner Tara Brown on the Gold Coast.

"What we have in Queensland doesn't work as it doesn't adequately protect victims,” Cr McNally said.

"I would applaud anything that helps to improve the legislation.”

As a long-time White Ribbon Ambassador, Cr Neil Meiklejohn said he was proud to take a stand against domestic violence.

"It is great the councillors are supporting this and that the CEO has had the foresight to make a submission,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said it was important for councillors to have a say at a state level on such a widespread issue.

"One of the policies of this council is to respond to requests for submissions especially by the State Government,” Cr Dobie said.

"It is our role to comment on any papers or changes of policy to be able to represent our region and have a say at the state level, and we are looking at responding to every request.”