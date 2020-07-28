DV offender’s sickening response to music shutdown

INFURIATED when his girlfriend turned off his music, a man described in court as a recidivist domestic violence offender attacked the woman with a series of violent blows.

An Ipswich court on Monday heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, jumped out of the shower yelling abuse as he began hitting his girlfriend, landing a series of blows from behind as she fled to the kitchen.

The incident landed the man in jail for more than a year before he faced sentencing at Ipswich District Court on Monday.

The court heard the man's violent behaviour included smashing an empty bourbon bottle on a table, grabbing the woman by her neck while holding the smashed bottle in his other hand and threatening to stab her.

He also grabbed her by the hair and dragged her toward a bedroom before squeezing her throat and face with his hands.

The victim told police afterwards that she could not breathe and lost consciousness. When she woke up she was on the floor coughing.

She tried to call police for help and he twice knocked her mobile phone out of her hands, cutting off the calls, the court was told.

The 42-year-old man pleaded guilty to a series of domestic violence offences, including threatening violence; assault; and choking.

The court heard he had 12 prior offences for contravening domestic violence protection orders, however, not all of the breaches related to acts of violence.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer argued for a penalty of up to 3 ½ years jail, saying the man was a recidivist offender.

The court agreed, with the offender being sentenced to a jail term of three years, with lesser concurrent terms of nine months, and three months.

His time already held in jail of 446 days was taken into account by Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC, with the man given a parole eligibility date of July 22.