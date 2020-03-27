DWTS finale to go ahead without judge

Dancing With The Stars has been thrown into chaos by coronavirus, but the show will go on.

This morning co-host Amanda Keller revealed how the Channel 10 show will still put a grand finale to air this weekend amid tough social distancing rules.

"For the first time in the world, our grand finale will be different," Keller said on her WSFM breakfast show.

Firstly, the finale has been brought forward a week and will air this Sunday night instead of the following Sunday when the season was scheduled to finish.

The DWTS finale will air this Sunday.

"With all the state closures we can't rely on getting people in and out," Keller said.

Channel 10 also has a back-up plan in case airports are shut and Keller and Denyer, who both live in NSW, aren't allowed to fly to Melbourne for the show.

"They've got cars standing by in case Grant and I can't fly out," the WSFM host said on air this morning. "Imagine that, being driven back from Melbourne. I'd be hopeless. Any trip longer than 10 minutes and I can't handle it!"

Usually all the contestants return for the finale, but this weekend it just be the final four contenders on set.

And one of the judges will be missing as well.

"Craig (Revel Horwood) has had to fly home in case he couldn't get out," Keller said. "He lives in England. He will be judging via a TV monitor."

DWTS judge Craig Revel Horwood will still be a part of the finale from the UK.

Keller's WSFM co-host, Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones, asked if the dancers will still be touching their partners or if they'll have to stay 1.5m apart at all times.

"Each celebrity and dance partner will be closer than the 1.5m recommendation for the 90-second duration of their dance and for 90 seconds during their judgment in the Sky Box," Keller said. "Because they've been dancing together (every day) for three months, it's as if it's family."

The final four contestants, Celia Pacquola, Christian Wilkins, Claudia Karvan and Ed Kavalee, will fight it out one last time on Sunday for the illustrious mirror ball trophy and $50,000 for their nominated charity.

When asked who she hopes will win, Keller said: "I've got a secret hankering for Celia."

The bookies seem to agree. The comedian has the best odds to win ahead of Wilkins, Karvan and then Kavalee.

The Dancing With The Stars Finale airs this Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10

