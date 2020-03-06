Dying husband’s final act of love lost in cruel crime

A RECENTLY widowed Gympie woman has been robbed of the final precious gesture from her devoted husband.

READ MORE: A disabled man has faced court after trying to take the blame for a woman's crime

Police say that on January 15, between 9.30-10pm, the woman's home in Bishop Court was one of several break-ins reported, and she was robbed of a precious strand of pearls and her late husband's watch.

CLICK HERE: The unconscious woman was hanging out the car window after the Kybong crash

The woman's husband died just over a year ago, after being critically ill in hospital for some time. Five days before he died, he asked his daughter to go and secretly buy his beautiful wife, the love of his life, a final gift.

The daughter was asked to buy a pearl necklace for her mother and so, the next day she did as her father asked and went out and bought the gift.

The pearls when they were unwrapped on Christmas Day, with a note explaining how the husband had taken them out of the box and handled them every day, knowing he would not survive to givem to his beloved wife.

It was a single row of cream pearls with a gold clasp which came in a square black leather box with a gold edging.

The daughter showed her father the gift and over the final few days of his life, he held those pearls for comfort knowing that his wife would always have them with her.

Tragically, he died on December 14. His daughter wrapped the pearls up for her mother as a gift from her father on Christmas Day, writing a little note about how he used to hold them and placed it inside the jewellery box.

Gympie police have been touched by the sad story and are appealing to the community in the hope someone has seen or knows the whereabouts of the pearls and has the heart to report the matter to police or bring them back.

Stolen pearls

Please keep a look out for the pearls, whether it be online, pawn shops or in someone's possession - please help return them and report it to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000107782