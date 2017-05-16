Earlier start for Pentath races

CLEAR WAY: Traffic controllers will work to keep the race course clear on Palmerin St for the 1500m run.

ORGANISERS behind the Pentath-run will be dragging competitors out of bed even earlier this year to begin the races.

To accomodate the huge number of runners expected at the weekend, organisers have moved the start of each race forward by 30 minutes.

On Saturday, the half marathon from Warwick to Yangan will start at WIRAC at 6.30am, the cross country at Allora Golf Course at 11.30am and the 5km circuit from Sandy Creek Hotel at 2.30pm.

The Killarney 10km ascent to Queen Mary Falls will begin at 6.45am and the 1500m race through Palmerin St will start at 11am on Sunday.

Race co-director Martyn Roberton said the Pentath-run committee was working closely with police and volunteers to ensure the events went smoothly.

"We were concerned about the numbers we've had,” Mr Roberton said.

"We're basically just asking people to be safe - we don't close the roads for the two longer races so if you don't need to go to Yangan or Killarney on those mornings, don't.

"The fewer cars we have on the road the less likely it is we'll have something happen. It's been a great effort by the community and we're confident the controls will work.”