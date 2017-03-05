Woman airlifted after snake bite on morning bushwalk

The Rescue 500 chopper has rescued a woman from Mt Cordeaux this morning.

A 25-YEAR-old woman was winched off Mt Cordeaux at Cunningham's Gap this morning.

The Rescue 500 chopper from Brisbane was scrambled to the scene after an emergency call came through at about 6.45am.

The woman was hiking when she was bitten by what was thought to be a rough-scaled snake.

The species is a dangerously venomous snake with strongly neurotoxic venom.

It is a ready biter and is responsible for at least one human death and several severe envemomations.

The woman was flown to Toowoomba Base Hospital in a stable condition.