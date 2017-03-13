Early morning storm wakes up Warwick, wet week ahead

THE heavens above Warwick opened at about 3am this morning, with a fierce lightning and thunder show that woke residents across town.

A huge band of cloud stretching from Kilcoy to Tamworth dumped decent rain on the Southern Downs, with the Bureau of Meteorology showing around 25mm recorded in Warwick.

There were also reported falls of 37mm in north Warwick, 88mm at Inglewood and around 30 at Applethorpe.

Rain is forecast to fall all week, which is good news for the region after a dry summer.

Storms are also forecast for the next few days as a wet week looms for Warwick.

Temperatures for the week are set to remain in the high 20s.