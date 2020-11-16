Menu
BLOOMING GORGEOUS: Sunflower farm outside Warwick QLD. Pic Jono Searle
Rural

Early sunflower crops a bloomin’ beautiful sight

Tessa Flemming
16th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
GET the camera ready because sunflowers crops are already starting to pop up on the Southern Downs.

A field with a few early yellow blooms can be found by drivers heading from Warwick to Allora on the New England Highway, near the eight mile intersection.

Warwick Visitor Information Centre volunteer Liz said it was the only crop the tourism team knew of so far.

Southern Downs councillor Marco Gliori said it was fantastic to see the rain benefit tourism and growers across the region.

“The season is looking promising as far as crops are concerned and hopefully sunflowers are no exception,” Cr Gliori said.

“Literally thousands come into the region specifically to capture the sunflowers. It’s a great generator of tourism and the financial benefits for the economy are great.”

Cr Gliori hoped farmers would be open to capitalising on the allure by hosting open fields.

However, safety and respect still remained a huge concern for visitors this year.

“You don’t want to be entering farm properties without permission, and people should get in touch with the Warwick Visitor Information Centre to find out how to access the sunflowers blooming safely,” Cr Gliori said.

“You are pulling up on a major highway.”

The sunflower season is a summer one, typically lasting from now into early February.

Early this year, farmers also capitalised on much-needed downpours to plant later March crops this year.

While it was yet to be seen if other farmers would join the Eight Mile site, it was a source of blooming gorgeous hope.

“When you’re in a rural area to have those crops flowering and sunflowers blooming, it’s great for the wellbeing and to remind people why they live here,” Cr Gliori said.

