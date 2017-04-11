Early taste of winter for the Rose City

WINTER WARMERS: A cold snap dropped the temperature in Warwick to 3.4 degrees - 8 degrees below the April average - overnight.

EARLY risers in the Rose City would have felt the chill of an overnight cold snap over the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology tipped the temperature in Warwick to drop to 5 degrees but by 6am the mercury had fallen to a biting 3.4.

BOM meteorologist Michael Paech said the dip was one of the coolest recorded around the state.

"This morning's minimum hit just before 6am and that is well below Warwick April average minimum of 11.3,” Mr Paech said.

"What caused this was a really dry air mass moving in behind a surface trough, and the light winds and clear skies last night really allowed the heat to get away and we saw the temperature plummet.

"Kingaroy, Wellcamp and Roma all recorded the coolest overnight temperatures at 3.3 in the state but Warwick was just a smidge warmer than Applethorpe on 4.3.”

Mr Paech said there would be an increase in overnight temperatures heating back up to average during this week.

He said there was likely to be a drop in the predicted minimum temperature tomorrow, with a brisk 7 degrees on the cards for the morning.

"The good news is Warwick is looking to have a lovely Easter weekend with lots of sunshine on the forecast.”