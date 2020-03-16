Early voters aim to beat crowds and coronavirus concerns

The first Stanthorpe voters make their way into cast their ballots.

The first Stanthorpe voters make their way into cast their ballots.

VOTING opened in Stanthorpe and Warwick this morning with people getting down early to beat the crowds and avoid viral concerns.

As 9am rolled around, close to 20 people waited outside the Stanthorpe Anglican Church Hall, ready to cast their vote in the Southern Downs local government election.

One of the first through the doors was Angela Kelly. Ms Kelly said she held concerns that she wouldn’t be able to vote on March 28 if COVID-19 issues continued to escalate.

“There is a number of reasons why I came down this morning,” Ms Kelly said.

“One is the coronavirus. This is a chance to have an earlier vote and I don’t know if people will be able to, or want to, come here on March 28.”

The first Stanthorpe voters make their way into cast their ballots.

With 30 candidates vying for Southern Downs election, Ms Kelly said it wasn’t easy to whittle her choices down to eight councillors and one mayor.

“There’s so many of them so it was a bit iffy,” she said.

Hours for the first week (March 16-20) of early voting will be between 9am and 5pm.

Voting the following week will be open between 9am and 6pm.

Early voting will close at 6pm on March 27.

You can head to the Anglican Church Hall at 2 Corundum St in Stanthorpe or Warwick Town Hall on Palmerin St.

Candidate Stephen Tancred was one of the councillor candidates who made an appearance at early voting in Stanthorpe this morning.

Mr Tancred said it was good to see people beating the rush.

“It’s great to see the democratic process in action.

“It’s been a really enjoyable campaign and I’ve been meeting lots of new people,” Mr Tancred said.