Easing restrictions 'fails in so many places'

Taped off tables and chairs are seen in a closed cafe after a nationwide shutdown of cafes, restaurants and licensed venues, in Sydney, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A shutdown of non-essential services is in effect Australia wide in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, with the state of NSW recording 818 positive tested cases. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Parts of Australia are embracing their newfound freedom today - but history shows that easing restrictions could lead to a second wave.

That was one of the warnings issued by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning as the state reopens restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs.

"I know some may even have already started enjoying the new freedoms that come with easing restrictions today but that also comes with personal responsibility and I can't stress that enough," she said.

"Easing restrictions has failed in so many places around the world and I don't want that to happen in New South Wales.

"I want people to have personal responsibility for the way we respond, let's do our part in keeping everybody safe so that we can keep moving forward so that we never go backwards, that is really critical."

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there were two new cases of coronavirus overnight, as an alert is issued for passengers on a Qantas flight from Brisbane to Sydney.

It comes ahead of restrictions easing across the state from tomorrow, with up to 10 people able to dine at a restaurant or cafe and Fraser Island, Moreton Island and North Stradbroke Island all to reopen this weekend for day trips.

Of the cases overnight, one was an old case, with the new case detected in Rockhampton.

"It is of some concern," the Premier said.

"We are not out of the woods."

The number of infections in Queensland has risen by just 11 since Sunday, most being interstate cases added to the state tally, with zero new positive tests on Thursday.

Of the 1054 cases recorded in Queensland, only 17 people are yet to recover.

It comes as NSW authorities have issued an alert to people on a Qantas flight from Brisbane with a potentially infectious passenger.

The alert was issued for anyone on board flight QF537 to Sydney on May 12, which landed at 4.05pm.

Australia has recorded 7023 cases of COVID-19, with 3071 in New South Wales, 1543 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 554 in Western Australia, 225 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 98.