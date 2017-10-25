East School scoops garden awards again

Students Jack Williams and Demika King-Taylor with teacher Julie Grey at work in the Warwick East State School environmental centre.

OVER the years Warwick East State School have so many trophies, ribbons and certificates at the annual Warwick Garden Show, they simply don't have room to display them all.

This year alone, the school won six first place ribbons, including the perpetual trophies for best school garden over 100 students, best festival garden other than home and best junior garden.

They also won best novice vegetable, best rose from a school garden, best larkspur, reserve champion for novice vegetable and third in the cactus competition.

The school has won the best school garden every since 2001, except 2007, when there were no entries.

Julie Grey is the teacher in charge of the school's unique environmental centre, which has won best junior garden in the three years they have entered.

Mrs Grey said the centre was started in 2011, in a bid to introduce children to various hands-on aspects of gardening, horticultural science, weather and environmental awareness.

"The centre consists of laying hens, vegetable and flower gardens, fruit and nut trees as well as worm farms, composting bins and a weather station,” she said.

"All the children take it in turns to work a different area of the centre so they get a wide knowledge of how things work.”

At the moment, the centre is treated as an extra-curricular activity, with access available to the students' main break on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"We'd love to have the funding available to be able to bring classes through more regularly but it's just possible at the moment,” she said.

"So the centre is mainly used by students who have a passion for science and learning about the environment.

"There is a large amount of data collection and analysis on everything from egg-laying cycles to wind and rain measurements.”

Mrs Grey said the centre was a vital part of the school's program.

"Children should be taught how to grow their own food,” she said.

"And that it doesn't just come from a supermarket.

"They should be taught to appreciate what it takes to produce food and also how to be environmentally aware.”

Mrs Grey said children who had helped grow the food were able to take the produce home at harvest time.

"Anything remaining is used around the school in cooking classes,” she said.

"We take great pride in our environmental centre and it's place within the local community.”

Mrs Grey said the school was also extremely proud of their award winning gardens.

"Our gardener Laurie Taylor is the sole reason we've won some many prizes over the years,” she said.

"It's his meticulous work and great love of gardening that has contributed to our success.

"He's very careful in his selection of the plants and flowers he grows and maintains the gardens beautifully all year round.”