EASTER WARNING: Keep your pets safe

TOP TIPS: Here are a few ways to help your pet have a pawfect Christmas.

FOR many Easter is about family, friends, fun and of course, chocolate.

And while just about everyone enjoys a chocolate egg, it's timely to remember that our furry friends and chocolate do not mix.

Just 50g of chocolate can be toxic and kill a dog.

RSPCA Qld's Senior Veterinarian, Dr Anne Chester had this Easter warning.

"With most pets considered part of the family, there's a quite normal inclination to share the food with the family pet,” Dr Chester said.

"The problem is that the systems of cats and dogs cannot tolerate theobromine, one of key ingredients of chocolate.”

"Theobromine can cause a range of problems in domestic animals because it triggers the release of adrenaline, which can lead to a greatly accelerated heart rate and an irregular heart beat.

"Pets can vomit, suffer diarrhoea and excessive urination and become hyperactive.

"This can be followed by depression, coma, seizures and death.”

Dr Chester said she was not trying to be melodramatic.

"We want everyone to enjoy the Easter break,” she said.

"But please think carefully before you feed your pets food designed for humans-especially chocolate.”

Nadia Crighton from Pet Insurance Australia said it was important to take some simple steps to ensure you don't end up spending your precious long weekend, highly stressed at the local veterinary hospital.

"In 2016 over 1000 pet treatment claims for Theobromine/Chocolate poisoning were processed by our Claims Administrator,” she said.

"The actual figures could be much higher as this number only relates to those Australian dog and cat owners that have pet insurance.

"Hiding a box of chocolates behind the couch cushion won't suffice for a curious hound.

"Master scavengers will go to no end to find the hidden chocolates that can lead to a very sick dog.”

Many pet owners will also be travelling with their beloved pets around this time of year. Ensuring you are prepared will keep your pet safe.

"Keeping pets safely secure in the car is not only paramount for their safety, but also for yours,” Crighton suggests. "Use specially designed seatbelts, harnesses and cages and don't forget your updated tags and leashes.”

Common Easter complaints

Chocolate poisoning

Foreign Object removal

Poisoning

Great pet Easter tips