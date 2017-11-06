News

Eatery now caters for early birds

BIG HIT: The Malt House in Warwick has just launched a new breakfast menu, including a three-tiered breakfast platter.
BIG HIT: The Malt House in Warwick has just launched a new breakfast menu, including a three-tiered breakfast platter. Elyse Wurm
by Elyse Wurm

POPULAR Warwick restaurant The Malt House will now be pleasing diners at all hours of the day.

The eatery launched a new breakfast menu last weekend, adding to their existing lunch and dinner offering.

Classic options are available, such as eggs on toast, pancakes and yoghurt and muesli.

But the menu item catching most diners' eyes is the breakfast platter.

Served across three tiers, the platter includes all the trimmings including eggs, bacon, beans and hash browns.

It's all topped off with a serving of pancakes.

Front-of-house supervisor Amanda Ramsey said the response to the first breakfast sittings exceeded expectations, with the platters being a particular hit with diners.

"It's a big difference from the normal breakfast menus you've got around town,” she said.

"Nowhere else in town does them as far as I know so it gives a bit of variety and a nice family thing you can do as well.”

Breakfast will be served at the Malt House, 42 Wood St, every Saturday and Sunday from 7-11am.

