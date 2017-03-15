Effluent spills into Quart Pot Creek

Polluted water has spilled into Quart Pot Creek. Warning signs have been erected on West Rd.

ILLEGAL stormwater connections have led to a wastewater spill in Stanthorpe.

A large amount of effluent spilled into Quart Pot Creek from the Stanthorpe Wastewater Treatment Plant on two occasions in the last 24 hours.

Southern Downs Regional Council's director of engineering services Peter See said this was the result of illegal stormwater drains.

"There have been two spills into Quart Pot Creek in the last 24 hours," Mr See said.

"This is largely due to a high number of illegal stormwater connections into the sewer.

"Council will commence investigation shortly into these illegal connections and will be issuing notices.

"The environmental authority has been notified."

The council has since erected warning signs for the polluted area, including at Quart Pot Creek on West Rd.

The Department of Heritage and Environmental Protection has been approached for comment.

It is understood a number of farms use water from the creek downstream from the spill.

More details to come.