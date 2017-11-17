Egg-celent weekend planned for 100th anniversary

ARREST THAT MAN: Glen Gibson will play the part of Paddy Brosnan, the infamous egg-thrower.

NO STONE has been left unturned as Warwick prepares for the 100th anniversary of one of the town's most significant historical events.

A plethora of events have been planned across the weekend, with festivities for the egging of prime minister Billy Hughes commencing tomorrow.

The day begins at 10am with a history seminar organised by Julie Conway in the Goods Shed next to the Warwick Railway station, featuring talks from historians at the University of New South Wales and Greg Hallam, Queensland Rail historian.

This will be followed by the main event, the re- enactment of the egg throwing event. A gold-coin donation gets participants onto the platform, with entertainment from the Warwick City Band and poetry from 1pm.

The re-enactment begins at 2pm, with the arrival of the steam train with Mr Hughes on board, and the ensuing egging.

On Saturday evening, a SDSR dinner will be held at the Goods Shed from 6.30pm, with tickets $30 per head and $15 for U14s. Bookings are essential and can be made on 4661 9788.

On Sunday, a steam train trip from Warwick Railway Station to Clifton will take place, departing at 10am and returning at 3pm.

Return ticket is $40, U14 children $20 and U4 children free. To book phone the SDSR on 46619788.