Egg-citement building at anniversary celebrations

LOOKING THE PART: Sharon and Hannah Briggs will be playing crowd members in the re-enactment of the infamous Warwick Incident at Warwick Railway Station today. Elyse Wurm

AN EAGER crowd is gathering at Warwick Railway Station to take part in the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the infamous Warwick Egg Incident.

Vintage cars are lined up for admiring and the scents from the barbecue being held by the Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise are filling the air.

Early birds have already taken a wander around the train platform where the re-enactment will take place from 1pm.

The Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise volunteers (back, from left) Mark Agnew, Neil Maxwell, Bruce Fanning, Laureen Vanderwolf and Dell Maxwell, (front) Helen McFarlane, John Head and Sharon Head are holding a barbecue. Elyse Wurm

There is also a memorabilia display in the shed next to the railway station and plenty of people dressed in fine attire that will take you right back to 1917.

The re-enactment will begin at 1pm with live music, bush poetry and a welcome from Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie.

Vintage cars have already started lining up at Warwick Railway Station. Elyse Wurm

At 2pm, the Warwick Community Performing Arts Group will re-enact the famous egg throw.

Following this at 3pm, there will be a ceremony to mark the Centenary of the Warwick Incident and Federal Policing in Australia.

The barbecue and memorabilia display will continue until 4pm today.