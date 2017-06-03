Egg incident to be re-enacted 100 years on

Some of the team looking to bring Warwick's infamous egg throwing incident back to life, from left, Ron Bellingham, Peter Gregory, Bob Amos, Bob Keogh and John Brady.

THIS year marks 100 years since the infamous "egg throwing incident” at Warwick Railway Station.

To celebrate this significant event in Australian history, the team of volunteers at Southern Downs Steam Railway are putting plans in motion to host a historic re-enactment around the centenary of the event.

On Thursday, November 19, 1917 Killarney man Patrick Brosnan, upset at then Prime Minister Billy Hughes's stance on conscription, threw an egg at him when the Prime Minister addressed a crowd at Warwick Railway Station.

Incensed at the attack, Hughes ordered Warwick police to arrest the man, but they refused saying it was out of their jurisdiction and a matter for the Commonwealth.

Hughes left Warwick irate and within weeks announced the formation of the Commonwealth Police Force, today known as the Australian Federal Police.

SDSR secretary Bob Amos said the event would be held on Saturday, November 18 in Warwick.

"We're going to start off the day with a couple of historical seminars to be held at O'Mahoney's Hotel,” he said.

"These will be led by experts from the University of New South Wales and will focus on the feeling in the country at the time, which led up to this event occurring.

"These will run from 10am to midday with a question and answer session taking place afterwards.”

At 2.30pm, on the steps of the Warwick Railway Station, the famous event will be re-enacted and committee member and former mayor Ron Bellingham said it would be all be done as it was 100 years ago.

"The train will arrive and the Prime Minister will disembark and address the crowd and then the famous egg-throwing incident will come to life,” he said.

"We have invited the Australian Federal Police to come along as it was not only a very significant event in there history but also in the history of the nation.

"The Prime Minister was trying to force more men to join the war effort in Europe, but Aussies were sick and tired of hearing of their young men dying in battle.

"There was a lot of tension in the community at the time, and Brosnan, opposed to conscription let his feelings be known.”

The day will also feature markets, live music and entertainment, food, drink and much more.