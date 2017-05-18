Eight charged following drug raids

Police have seized almost 1kg of marijuana following raids in Warwick, Nobby and Clifton.

POLICE have seized almost 1kg of marijuana and an illegal weapon during drug raids around Warwick.

Officers from the Toowoomba and Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad (rural), as well as police in Warwick, Clifton, Killarney and Leyburn executed search warrants on a number of rural properties yesterday.

Police also seized six mobile phones during the searches in Warwick, Clifton and Nobby.

Eight people have been charged with drug offences, including a 35-year-old man charged with one count each of possess dangerous drug, supply dangerous drug, possess child exploitation material, possess utensil and possess things used in drug offence.

All are due to appear Warwick Magistrates Court on June 28.