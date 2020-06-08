Eight deaths in 72 hours: Police with dire warning

POLICE are appealing for caution from motorists following a series of horrific crashes at the weekend - some of them involving excessive speed.

In the most recent incident, a 29-year-old woman was killed in Ipswich in the early hours of this morning when the motorbike she was riding crashed into trees.

The woman, from Thornside in Brisbane's bayside area, was a pillion passenger on a Honda CB1100 motorcycle being driven by a 31-year-old Bundaberg man.

She died at the scene, while the man sustained serious spinal injuries and remains in hospital.

Police believe the motorcycle was travelling, west, at high speed, along Johnson Rd, when it left the road and hit a tree.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The crash followed a series of serious traffic crashes at the weekend, including the deaths of four teenagers, who were in a stolen car in Townsville on Sunday which crashed and flipped after clipping the edge of a roundabout.

In other fatal incidents, an infant was killed in a single vehicle crash at Mackay on Saturday afternoon, and two men died in a three-vehicle collision about 3.30pm Sunday at Bethania.

All together, eight people were killed over a period of 72 hours, along with several other crashes that resulted in serious injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the weekend was tragic and should serve as a reminder for all motorists to drive responsibly.

"We have seen a range of circumstances where families are now without loved ones," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"The number of people who have died on Queensland roads this year is up dramatically in comparison to this time last year and it's not acceptable.

"Police will continue to conduct enforcement activities; however motorists need to take control and drive responsibly on our roads.

"Poor actions and decisions have grave consequences, not only for you but for those who care about you."

