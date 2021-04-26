Eight Mile overpass works delayed by weeks after flooding

The Eight Mile intersection heading south from Allora. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Warwick residents could be waiting longer than expected for the major overhaul of the Eight Mile intersection to be completed, with works delayed by weeks after the March floods.

The $25 million project will see a single-lane overpass installed, connecting traffic travelling on the New England Highway from Toowoomba to the Cunningham Highway towards Warwick.

The State Government has previously indicated the project would also include a new roadway to allow for approaches to the overpass, a new Toowoomba to Ipswich exit/merge lane, two culverts, and additional lighting.

While the major development was initially expected to be completed by February next year, a new statement from the Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed the significant rains in March and early April have delayed construction.

“The project team has been working to reinstate the site, restore drainage and soil protection measures, and recommence upgrade works after the flooding rains in late March and early April 2021,” the statement read.

“The swift response from (Queensland Police Service) and (Queensland Fire and Emergency Services) has helped the project team to return to work as soon as weather and safety conditions permitted.



“The project team is now ready to continue overpass embankment construction works.”

Construction will be carried out between 6am – 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Motorists are asked to be aware of changing traffic conditions and noise or vibrations caused by heavy machinery.

The Eight Mile intersection was just one of dozens of roads across the region damaged in the March floods, with Warwick alone receiving more than 150mm rain in two days and the Condamine River peaking at 6.66m.

