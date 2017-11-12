Eight Mile, power prices and jobs on LNP candidate agenda

LAUNCH: (From left) David Hutchinson, Lachlan Brennan, Cynthia Hardy, Lawrence Springborg MLA, Jeremy, James, William and Belinda Lister at the LNP Southern Downs launch for James Lister.

LNP candidate for Southern Downs James Lister is aiming to secure an overpass for the Eight Mile if elected in the November 25 election.

Lister was joined by retiring member Lawrence Springborg at his campaign launch at the Warwick Senior Citizens Centre which was attended by a crowd of 60 on Sunday morning.

"I want to achieve State and Federal funding in the forward estimates for an overpass but the preliminary design is not shovel ready yet,” he said.

"The Southern Downs Regional Council has submitted a list of priority projects and I am happy to advocate for the needs of local government in the electorate.”

He said Queensland needed an LNP Government to get the state moving again.

"We have been in neutral for the past three years,” he said.

"An LNP Government will get electricity prices under control. The 50 per cent renewable energy target of the ALP will put upward pressure on electricity prices. An LNP Government will build a high tech, low emission coal-fired power station in Queensland.”

He said the LNP had a number of great policies to get people into work.

"We have promised a $5000 boost to employers who put on apprentices, a $4000 grant for employers who put on young people 15 to 24. If the people that are put on under the two schemes are still in the job a year later, the WorkCover premium will be waived,” he said.

"There is the Tools for Tradies $500 for apprentices as they graduate so they are ready to get a job and we plan to make it easier for small businesses to employ by increasing the payroll tax threshold by $25,000 each year for the next 10 years.”

Mr Lister said he wanted to get the drug ice off the streets.

"It is a problem right across the Southern Downs, a terrible insidious threat to society,” he said.

.