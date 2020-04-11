Ekka cancellation gives Southern Downs farmers fears for future

CALLED OFF: Southern Downs producers said the Ekka’s cancellation points to increasing fears for the long-term stability of the agricultural industry.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed one of the state’s biggest agricultural shows, but Southern Downs producers say they’re now more concerned with the long-term implications for their industry.

The Ekka was cancelled on Monday, with RNA Chief executive Brendan Christou saying he was “very mindful” of farming families across Queensland relying on such events to get back on their feet after seasons of bushfires and drought.

Some external competitions associated with the Ekka, such as the Paddock to Palate competition, will still be going ahead, and Warwick-based beef producer David Crombie said he was grateful for the opportunity to represent his region.

“We have cattle in the 100-days class, which means they’re bred in the Warwick district and fed for 100 days, and then the carcass evaluation takes into account all of the quality eating attributes,” Mr Crombie said.

“The Warwick district is a very strong agricultural area, and (its) real strength is the mix of agriculture – it’s such a rich catchment for Queensland.

Both local shows and the RNA’s Ekka enable farmers to showcase their produce, and it’s all part of an education process for the general public about how good Australian, and in this case Warwick, farmers are.”

Mr Crombie said the loss of this opportunity would be disappointing for many Southern Downs producers, but added that the widespread cancellation of events led to concerns about the coronavirus’ long-term changes for the region’s farmers.

“Closing shows is the very visible impact (of the virus), but the biggest effect of all will be on supply chains,” Mr Crombie said.

“There’s changes in the working and living patterns of consumers, restaurants closing, restrictions on road transportation, less market access for our products, and shortages in skilled labour.

These are the big impacts, and if those changes are long term it’s going to have huge implications for how we present and sell our food.”

Dalrymple View Apiary Supplies Allora owner and beekeeper Neil Masters said he would miss volunteering at the Queensland Beekeeping Association’s stall at the Ekka this year, giving him the chance to promote his industry.

“My favourite part (of the Ekka) was probably serving the customers and interacting with all the different people to promote what we’re doing and help them understand what’s actually involved,” Mr Masters said.

However, the apiarist agreed that the coronavirus pandemic was the latest in a long list of concerns for farmers across the Southern Downs, many of whom were still trying to get back on their feet after consecutive seasons of bushfires and drought.

“The coronavirus has made it more difficult for some beekeepers, especially those who need to transport interstate,” Mr Masters said.

“But the drought is the worst we’ve ever seen it, and a significant number of hives were lost in the bushfires, and many of the forests were burned so badly it will be years before those trees recover, if ever.

Most of our honey gets sold through Capilano, and they’ve also noticed a huge difference, probably one of the lowest honey productions they’ve ever had.”

Despite their vastly different sectors, both producers said the best way for the community to continue supporting the region’s farmers was to buy local – however, Mr Crombie questioned whether the coronavirus pandemic could eventually alter even that notion.

“We’re going to come through this, but it will be interesting as to whether we return to our old patterns,” Mr Crombie said.

“Our whole social fabric relies on community engagement, and you would hope that even though we are living working in isolation right now, we can come out of this with a better appreciation for farmers just getting on with the job and producing great food.

It’ll be interesting to see in the long term how these changes continue, because it’s definitely a tectonic shift, and these changes in behaviour are going to be huge for producers in Warwick and the whole country.”