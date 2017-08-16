29°
Ekka debutante steals gold

Sophie Lester
| 16th Aug 2017 2:28 PM
BEEFED UP: Allora wagyu geneticist and breeder Alan Hoey taking his first prize winnings at the Ekka Wagyu Challenge with RNA president David Thomas and Australian Wagyu Association director Ron Fitzgerald.
BEEFED UP: Allora wagyu geneticist and breeder Alan Hoey taking his first prize winnings at the Ekka Wagyu Challenge with RNA president David Thomas and Australian Wagyu Association director Ron Fitzgerald. Beef Central

BRANCHING out into wagyu cattle secured Allora breeder and genetics specialist Alan Hoey a top prize at the Royal Queensland Show.

Making his Ekka debut, Mr Hoey took out the inaugural Wagyu Challenge, part of the show's coveted Paddock to Palate competition.

"The steer we won the competition with was 75% wagyu,” Mr Hoey said.

"The bull was full-blood while the mothers were 50%.

"There were 102 steers in the competition across six teams, including one team of full-blood wagyus.

"Some of the people I work for have put the meat into taste competitions and we've won gold before but this was exciting.

"It was the first time they've run this so hopefully more and more people will enter it.”

Mr Hoey made his start in genetics in the 1990s, working at Maydan Feedlot before shifting to wagyu full-time.

"I was livestock manager for 22 years under Geoff and Rebecca Willett at Maydan,” Mr Hoey said.

"I started with wagyu properly about five years ago with the knowledge I acquired there so without that opportunity I would never be where I am today.

"The biggest difference in wagyus is how they look. They're pretty ugly and have almost no rear end to them so they look nothing like conventional cattle.

"At first I think people didn't know if there would be much money in it but a top steer can sell for just shy of $6000 and now we sell a lot into Asia and Europe.”

Wagyu meat is known for its fat marbling, which Mr Hoey said was among the most important traits in breeding.

"The way we're used to eating beef is quite lean, so a marble score of nine would probably be too rich for most people but I wouldn't eat anything else,” he said.

"Wagyus take between 350 to 600 days on feed and you want to keep the size and the marbling.

"There's a lot more to it than conventional cattle breeding because you need to keep track of carcase data.

"You want to know which bull will give you a marble score of nine in its progeny, because those are the ones that will sell for $6000.

"But you also want to know which one will give you a two so you don't breed anymore with him because then you're paying about as much to keep it on feed as you'd get in return.”

Mr Hoey said the wagyu industry is a tight-knit community despite being relatively small.

"I sell most of my cattle locally and I breed a few bulls and am looking at exporting full-blood heifers,” he said.

"I work with about four or five other places around Queensland that will get me to come in and help them decide which cow should be mated to which bull.

"Not everyone works with full-blood wagyus but there are a lot of good people in the industry and we often exchange genetics and data.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora breeding cattle ekka genetics wagyu



