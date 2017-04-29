Elbow Valley comes alive at Variety Bash

FLAMING: Walter Whip will entertain crowds at Cherrabah Resort for the Variety Bash tomorrow.

ELBOW Valley will come alive as hundreds of people descend on Cherrabah Resort tomorrow.

The Variety Brats Bash will bring families from across south-east Queensland to the Southern Downs to raise money for the children's charity.

Almost 100 people between 40 cars will make their way from Yatala today before arriving at the Elbow Valley Resort tomorrow.

Southern Downs locals can take part in other events, including clay shooting, a show and shine and performance by Walter Whip and The Flames.

Walter LeSouef - the man behind the fiery performance - said he was happy to give his time to the cause.

"I've made it a goal of mine to try and get involved in at least three charity events each year,” Mr LeSouef said.

"There will be the show and and shine during the day and the drivers will rock up and I'll do the performance at 7.30 on the night.

"Anyone from the community is welcome to come along free of charge.”

Variety Children's Charity provides support through grants for children and families for items such as mobility equipment and wheelchairs, medical and therapy services and communication devices.

The clay target shooting will unfold at the resort from 2pm, with prizes for first, second and third.

Bookings are required and places are $45 with $30 donated to Variety.

Car owners are welcome to join the Show n Shine from 10am-3pm at a minimum entry cost of $5 per vehicle.

A barbecue buffet lunch will also be available for $15.

For more information and to book, phone 46679177 or find Cherrabah Resort on Facebook.