Emergency crews respond to the crash scene on Horsman Rd.

AN ELDERLY couple are being treated by paramedics after crash on Horsman Rd.

The couple were travelling west when they crashed into a parked Toyota Prado, pushing it more 10 metres down the street.

The driver, a man in his 70s is being treated for chest pain and cuts to his head and crews are assisting the couple in the front yard of a nearby house.

The crash happened about 10am and police, fire and ambulance crews were on scene within minutes.