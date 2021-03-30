Elderly couple die on the same day, two weeks after crash

A 77-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman have today died, two weeks after they were involved in a shocking crash.

Two people have died today from injuries that were sustained from a horror crash in Morayfield on March 17.

A man, 77, and woman, 81, were left clinging for life after a two vehicle crash just after 2pm that required emergency assistance from 13 ambulance crews.

Initial inquiries from the incident found a late-model white Mitsubishi ASX was driving on the northbound exit from Bruce Hwy into the BP Service Centre when it collided with a Mazda three.

The scene of a horrific two car crash at Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Seven people in total were injured, including the two now-deceased victims who were initially receiving treatment at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Horrific photos of the scene showed the entire roof ripped off one of the cars and the road barrier torn almost entirely out of the ground.

What remains of a car following a horror crash in Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

Investigations into how the crash happened are ongoing. Forensic Crash Unit investigators keen to speak with anyone who noticed the white ASX in the lead up to the crash or had dashcam footage of the incident.

