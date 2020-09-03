Elderly man attacked in daytime home invasion

An 83-year-old man has been punched and pushed into a bench and a car stolen in a violent break-in at a home.

A silver muscle car will hold the key to a brutal attack on an elderly man at his home in Marsden in broad daylight.

The family of the elderly man, including the owner of the stolen silver Nissan Skyline, rallied behind the man after the attack and home invasion on Wednesday, and made an impassioned plea for the car's return.

Police said an intruder snuck into a house in Kim St through the back door and rummaged through the property to find the keys to a coveted silver Nissan Skyline parked in the garage.

When the 83-year-old man confronted the intruder, the thug pushed him over into a work bench before speeding off in the silver Nissan Skyline through peak-hour school traffic.

The car, with Queensland registration UGL 111, is owned by a relative of the elderly man.

The owner took to Facebook to alert neighbours.

The silver Nissan Skyline muscle car which was stolen after a thug punched an elderly man and stolen the keys.

"My dad attempted to stop him but was struck and pushed down by the coward who then proceeded to rummage through the house and found the keys to steal my much-loved Skyline from the garage," the relative said.

"He sped off down the street endangering children in the busy school zone in front of the house.

"My dad will be okay and the police have been through to get fingerprints. But if you see my baby out there please let me and the police know.

"This car means so much to me."

The car is a four-door R33 GTST Skyline.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the car, or who live in the area and may have CCTV footage.

The 83-year-old man has been treated for minor injuries.

