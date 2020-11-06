Menu
Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Nov 2020 7:02 AM
An elderly man is fighting for life after being pulled from the water at a popular Gold Coast beach.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Currumbin, off Pacific Pde, at 5.45am on Friday, where a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said an "elderly gentleman", whose exact age was unknown, had been pulled from the water.

The man is currently in a critical condition and is being treated by paramedics.

Police are also at the scene.

