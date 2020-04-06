Elderly man dies of COVID-19 on the Mid North Coast

An elderly man has died from coronavirus as authorities scramble to find a vaccine. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

An elderly man has died from coronavirus as authorities scramble to find a vaccine. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

THE Mid North Coast Local Health District has confirmed the death of a 91-year-old man from complications related to COVID-19.

Stewart Dowrick, Chief Executive of the health district says the man had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 before being admitted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital where he passed away on Saturday.

"The Mid North Coast Local Health District offers its sincere condolences to the man's family and friends," Mr Dowrick said.

"To ensure the privacy of the family, no further details will be provided."

As at 8pm on Saturday there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mid North Coast Local Health District. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 48.

Members of the community are being urged to continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home where possible, washing their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub, covering coughs and sneezes, maintaining social distance and observing rules on social gathering.

Currently Coffs Harbour has 11 confirmed cases; Port Macquarie-Hastings 29; and Clarence Valley 8.

Vicki and David Cheney at Bellingen's Covid-19 Community Testing Clinic on Bellingen last week.

There are 157 COVID-19 cases being treated in NSW, including 26 cases in our Intensive Care Units and, of those, 13 require ventilators at this stage.

Broken down into postcode figures, for the Mid North Coast the definite hotspot for the area is the 2444, which includes the areas around and including Port Macquarie, with 15 confirmed cases. It is followed by the large 2450 postcode, which includes the Coffs Harbour region, with having 9 confirmed cases.

In the Clarence region, the highest amount of cases for a postcode is 2460, which covers a wide range of towns, the main one including Grafton and South Grafton, but is not limited to many others. This postcode has 3 confirmed infections.