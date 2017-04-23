Elderly man found by searchers after being tangled in fence

A 93-year-old has been found tangled up in a barb wire fence after being missing for a day or two in the Emu Vale area.

Killarney police said the man was reported missing by a family member at 1.30pm Sunday.

"He lived by himself and was last seen walking along the road on Friday afternoon,” Killarney police said.

Killarney and Yangan police were joined by 10 locals in searching for the man who was spotted by one of the locals in long grass at 4pm just as 10 SES volunteers from Warwick arrived on scene.

"The SES stretching the man out to the Queensland Ambulance Service which took him to hospital at 5pm,” police said.

"It was amazing how good the health of the man was after being exposed to the elements.

"He was dehydrated and has a few superficial cuts. He was tangled in the fence on his own property for one night, possibly two.”