24°
News

Elderly man found by searchers after being tangled in fence

Gerard Walsh | 23rd Apr 2017 7:00 PM
Police led the search for the man.
Police led the search for the man. Kevin Farmer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A 93-year-old has been found tangled up in a barb wire fence after being missing for a day or two in the Emu Vale area.

Killarney police said the man was reported missing by a family member at 1.30pm Sunday.

"He lived by himself and was last seen walking along the road on Friday afternoon,” Killarney police said.

Killarney and Yangan police were joined by 10 locals in searching for the man who was spotted by one of the locals in long grass at 4pm just as 10 SES volunteers from Warwick arrived on scene.

"The SES stretching the man out to the Queensland Ambulance Service which took him to hospital at 5pm,” police said.

"It was amazing how good the health of the man was after being exposed to the elements.

"He was dehydrated and has a few superficial cuts. He was tangled in the fence on his own property for one night, possibly two.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  emu vale killarney missing man police ses warwick warwick ses yangan

Elderly man found by searchers after being tangled in fence

Elderly man found by searchers after being tangled in fence

Man in his 90s surprisingly well after battling the elements after being caught in fence

Heritage Festival fun for Pringle Cottage

Julie Payne and Leanne Olivotto showing off their heritage costumes in the Pringle Cottage Museum.

Display and demonstration day a hit with visitors

A look back in time at the Criterion Hotel

Criterion Hotel owner Tony Prentice (second from left) joined by Catherine Gower, the only granddaughter of previous hotel owners the Allmans, Vicki Brown, who wrote much of the historical Criterion Hotel book, and Genevieve Condon, daughter of Minnie Baker who lived and worked at the hotel, standing with the buggy that was used to take people between the Warwick Railway Station and Criterion Hotel.

Century of history celebrated as part of Heritage Festival

Emergency services on scene of bike accident near Killarney

The ambulance will be on scene to assist.

Reports a motorcycle rider has left the road and hit a tree

Local Partners

Hit and run victim takes big steps in long recovery

FOUR months after he was mown down and left for dead in a horrific hit and run, Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is starting to see his old life returning.

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Pilton concert on Tuesday night for Anzac Day

Pilton children (from left) Charlie Turkington, Hardy Cooke, Ali Gill, Stewart Statham, Emily Hinz, Jasmin Groombridge, Andi Cooke, Ani Gill, May Turkington, and Tamika Hinz with Jacqui Gill (right) perform at an Anzac Day Concert. Most will perform again from 6pm Tuesday.

Children will be a large part of Anzac Day Concert at Pilton

Traditional rivals doing battle at Morgan Park on Sunday

FINAL: Matt Johnson in possession for Queensland against Victoria this week. He will play in the Barastoc Interstate Series final on Sunday afternoon in open men's.

Queensland and New South Wales make major finals

Turning the pages of Warwick history

TALES TOLD: Criterion Hotel manager Kylie Jenner and Chaz Bagster showing off the new book chronicling the hotel's century of history in Warwick.

Criterion Hotel book details pub's history

Logies 2017: Samuel Johnson chokes back tears as he wins Gold

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie Awards

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

Logies 2017: Samuel Johnson dedicates award to sister Connie

Samuel Johnson wins Best Actor at 2017 Logies.

'My sister is succumbing to the perils of cancer': Samuel Johnson

Logies 2017: Dave Hughes roasts Channel Seven CEO

Dave Hughes hosts opens the 2017 Logies.

Hughes sends shockwaves through Logies audience

Logies 2017: Stars are dazzling as the night begins

Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinnson hit the red carpet.

Melbourne's rolled out the red carpet for tonight's Logie Awards

Logies 2017: Karl stays sober to keep his body a temple

After famously being accused of being a little worse for wear at previous Logies, Karl Stefanovic reckons he is staying sober because his "body is a temple".

He's laying off the booze because his body is a temple, he said.

Logies 2017: She's in white but they aren't in jackets

She's still claiming ownership of white, apparently.

Extra Features

4 Glenara Court, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

Want to be away from a traffic area but close to the River walk? This lovely 3 bedroom UNIT, master has walk in and en suite, other 2 bedroom have built ins. ...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!