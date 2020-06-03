Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.
An elderly man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.
News

Elderly man injured after scaffolding collapses

by Rosemary Ball
3rd Jun 2020 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.

Emergency crews were called around 1.20pm after reports a man fell more than three metres after his scaffolding collapsed at a Tallebudgera private residence.

Paramedics, including a High Acuity Unit, transported the man in his 70s to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Elderly man injured after scaffolding collapses

accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Passionate producer awarded for Eggcellence

        premium_icon Passionate producer awarded for Eggcellence

        Rural State-wide recognition will have a flow-on effect for Downs’ agriculture, said Talgai famer.

        OFF AND JUMPING: Horse trials launch first show day

        premium_icon OFF AND JUMPING: Horse trials launch first show day

        Sport Warwick Trials have welcomed the relaxation of restrictions, with members from...

        FULL LIST: Where to get a sit-down meal and drink in Warwick

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Where to get a sit-down meal and drink in Warwick

        News Find out which pubs and restaurants are open for business.

        $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        premium_icon $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        News No new cases as Premier faces continued anger over Blackwater