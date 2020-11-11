Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Elderly man injured in tractor rollover

by CAMERON BATES, SAM FLANAGAN
11th Nov 2020 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly man has been transported to hospital following a tractor rollover this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a property at Orient on Orient Rd around 8.45am this morning.

On arrival paramedics assessed a man in his 80s for injury, and was stabilised on site.

The man was transported to the Ingham Hospital in a stable condition a short time later.

It's believed the man wasn't trapped under the tractor after the accident.

Community Newsletter SignUp
farming tractor rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content MEGA LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Man avoids jail after five-year string of crime

        Premium Content Man avoids jail after five-year string of crime

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man evaded or misled child protection authorities on...

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and Queensland have been rescued

        Park slated as tribute to community icon

        Premium Content Park slated as tribute to community icon

        Community ‘Easygoing old-timer’ who dedicated his life to his Southern Downs community could...