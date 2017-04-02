Elderly man reports being assaulted in Warwick

A 76-year-old man has reported being assaulted in Palmerin St, Warwick, at 11.45am Saturday.
Warwick police Sergeant Lisa Self said the man told police he had been assaulted by another person.
Investigations are continuing.
