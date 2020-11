Queensland Ambulance Service transported the man to Toowoomba. Picture: Heidi Petith

A MAN in his 70s has been rushed to hospital after a snake bite north of Warwick.

The elderly man was on a private Nobby property at around 10.15pm when the snake bit his lower leg.

Paramedics rushed the man to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

It is not yet known what type of snake bit the man.