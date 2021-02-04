Elderly motorcyclist collides with semi-trailer

The 70yo man was rushed to hospital after colliding with a semi-trailer in Goondiwindi this morning. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The 70yo man was rushed to hospital after colliding with a semi-trailer in Goondiwindi this morning. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

An elderly motorcyclist was flown to hospital after a colliding with a truck near Goondiwindi on Thursday morning.

The Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue was called to the incident just before 10:30am.

A LifeFlight spokeswoman said the man, aged in his 70s, was believed to be riding his motorbike when it collided with the semi-trailer near the Queensland/New South Wales border.

He was initially taken to hospital by ambulance before being transferred to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical crew who flew him to Toowoomba Hospital.