ELECTION: 5pm deadline to update details today

Close up of male hand putting vote into a balot box
Close up of male hand putting vote into a balot box Nastco
Jonno Colfs
by

TODAY is the last chance for Queenslanders to update their electoral roll details ahead of the State Election on November 25.

Residents will need to update their details if any personal details have changed, including address, name etc.

Also, any Queenslanders who have turned 18 prior to this election and are not yet enrolled will also need to do so.

To enrol or update personal details head to: http://www.aec.gov.au/ by 5pm today.

Enrolling or updating details online is a simple process and should only take a few minutes.

Work at the election

Anyone looking for a little extra cash, the Electoral Commission of Queensland is looking for people to work the upcoming election.

ECQ employs a large number of temporary staff who work before, after or on polling day.

Roles available at the returning officer's office include:

. Pre-poll supervisor

. Election assistant

. Office assistant day

. Office assistant night

. Sunday assistant

Roles available on polling day include: (pay rates start at $230/day)

. Polling booth supervisor

. Second in charge

. Declaration voting issuing officer

. Issuing officer

. Booth assistant

In order to be employed by ECQ you must:

  • be at least 15 years of age
  • adhere to the Political Neutrality Policy
  • adhere to the Terms and Conditions of Employment
  • successfully complete election training prior to commencement.

For more information or to apply head to: http://www.ecq.qld.gov.au/elections/working-at-an-election

