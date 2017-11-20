ELECTION: Bookies install clear favourite for Southern Downs

NOTHING in life is a foregone conclusion, unless you believe the bookmakers for this year's state election.

The Southern Downs seat will continue to be held the Liberal National Party according to the bookies, who have installed James Lister as the almost unbackable favourite.

History is in Lister's favour, with the seat of Warwick being held within the Country and National Party since 1947.

Former Liberal National party leader Lawrence Springborg has been the only MP in the Southern Downs since the creation of the Southern Downs seat in 2001.

The Liberal Nationals have been installed as $1.11 favourites with Ladbrokes, ahead of One Nation at $5.50, Labor at $34 and the Greens at $51.

A Ladbrokes spokesman reported the Liberal Nationals opened at $1.05 before drifting out to their current quote, with One Nation firming in from $10.

The race for the Queensland Premier position is hotly contested, with UBET installing the Liberal Nationals as slight favourites over the Labor Party.

The Liberal Nationals are currently $1.75, ahead of Labor at $2 and One Nation at $26.

UBET have reported the market has changed slightly since opening late in October, with Labor drifting from $1.90 to $2 and the Liberal Nationals firming from $1.85 to $1.75.