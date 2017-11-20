Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ELECTION: Bookies install clear favourite for Southern Downs

John Streckfuss Bookmaker. Border Park greyhounds. d130077k. Photo Craig Sadler/Tweed Daily News.
John Streckfuss Bookmaker. Border Park greyhounds. d130077k. Photo Craig Sadler/Tweed Daily News. Craig Sadler
Sean Teuma
by

NOTHING in life is a foregone conclusion, unless you believe the bookmakers for this year's state election.

The Southern Downs seat will continue to be held the Liberal National Party according to the bookies, who have installed James Lister as the almost unbackable favourite.

History is in Lister's favour, with the seat of Warwick being held within the Country and National Party since 1947.

Former Liberal National party leader Lawrence Springborg has been the only MP in the Southern Downs since the creation of the Southern Downs seat in 2001.

The Liberal Nationals have been installed as $1.11 favourites with Ladbrokes, ahead of One Nation at $5.50, Labor at $34 and the Greens at $51.

A Ladbrokes spokesman reported the Liberal Nationals opened at $1.05 before drifting out to their current quote, with One Nation firming in from $10.

The race for the Queensland Premier position is hotly contested, with UBET installing the Liberal Nationals as slight favourites over the Labor Party.

The Liberal Nationals are currently $1.75, ahead of Labor at $2 and One Nation at $26.

UBET have reported the market has changed slightly since opening late in October, with Labor drifting from $1.90 to $2 and the Liberal Nationals firming from $1.85 to $1.75.

Topics:  bookmakers qldelection2017 queensland votes southern downs

Warwick Daily News
Fire out of control at Morgan Park

Fire out of control at Morgan Park

BREAKING: Five crews are rushing to the scene.

Women's health focus of free clinics on Southern Downs

Mobile womenâ€™s health nurse Kathryn Anning will visit a number of locations to conduct free Well Womenâ€™s clinics in November.

Ms Anning will visit a number of locations across the Downs

COLD SNAP: Temperatures creeping well below average

CHILLY: Warwick is shivering through unusually cold weather.

Rose City residents shiver through unusually low temperatures.

WINNERS: Downs venue is crowned brides' top choice

TOP SPOT: Gordon Country Weddings and Events event manager Sarah Campbell and husband Sam after winning first prize for the best farm or country venue at the Gold Coast and Hinterland Bride Choice Awards.

The new kids on the block are winning hearts on the wedding scene.

Local Partners