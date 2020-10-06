ELECTION BREAKDOWN: How to vote early

VOTE EARLY: Warwick residents may take advantage of early voting this state election, due to coronavirus. (AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu

WE ARE still two weeks out from the election but already thousands of Queenslanders have voted.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the Electoral Commission Queensland expects to see many join the early voting train this year,

But what does this mean for you in Warwick?

For our full early voting election breakdown, look no further:

WHO CAN I VOTE FOR?

The Southern Downs vote currently has six frontrunners for the 2020 election.

These include current Member for Southern Downs and LNP candidate James Lister, Labor candidate Joel Richters, Tom Henderson (The Greens), Malcolm Richardson (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party), Deborah Waldron (Legalise Cannabis QLD) and Rosemary Moulden (Pauline Hanson’s One Nation).

HOW CAN I VOTE EARLY?

There are three ways to vote early, including for the first time in a Queensland state election, a dedicated early voting day on Saturday, October 24 from 9am to 5pm.

Early voting: Voters can visit one of the 200 early-voting centres available this year. While some locations are still being confirmed, here are the known spots for the Southern Downs:

– Warwick Town Hall 72 Palmerin St

– Stanthorpe’s St Paul’s Anglican Church 2 Corundum St

– Goondiwindi Office Unit 1, 82 Marshall St

– Brisbane City Hall. Sandgate Room Ann St

For more information on opening hours, head here.

Postal voting: Applications are open until this Friday, October 16, with electors able to apply for a postal vote online at ecq.qld.gov.au/postal or by phoning ECQ’s call centre on 1300 881 665.

Telephone voting: Telephone voting is a strictly-limited service available only to eligible electors including those who cannot vote without assistance because they have an impairment, have an insufficient level of literacy, cannot vote at a polling booth because of an impairment, are a special postal voter, or are a distance voter.

Premier Palaszczuk officially calls election, touting an 'economic focus' for Labor: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has emphasized the importance of economic recovery in a speech marking the official kick-off to the state election campaign.

HOW WILL COVID-19 AFFECT VOTING?

The ECQ has planned for a COVID-safe state general election,” an ECQ spokesperson said.

“The Statement of Intent outlines how a COVID-safe election will be achieved with expanded in-person and postal voting options, with telephone voting for eligible electors only.

“All measures will be implemented based on advice from Queensland’s chief health officer.”

Measures at polling places, which have been implemented in consultation with health authorities, include:

– Training for election staff

– Actively maintaining social distancing

– Use of contract tracing registers

– Frequent cleaning

– Provision of hand sanitation facilities, and

– Use of daily checklists to ensure measures are maintained for the entire election period





WHERE CAN I VOTE?

If you still choose to vote on October 31, between 8am and 6pm on Saturday, here is a comprehensive list of Southern Downs voting sites:

– Maryvale State School, 81 Taylor St

– Goomburra Town Hall, 17 Inverramsay Rd

– Allora Senior Citizens Building, 18 Drayton St

– Pratten Hall, 101 White St

– Deuchar Massie Hall, 12 Warwick Allora Back Rd

– Yangan School of Arts, 7-9 King St

– Killarney Senior Citizens Hall, 11 Ailanthus St

– Murray’s Bridge State School, 1378 Warwick-Killarney Rd

– Amiens State School – Community Discovery Centre 1337 Amiens Rd

– Applethorpe State School 25576 New England Highway

– Ballandean State School 7 Bents Rd

– Broadwater State School 638 Texas Rd

– Dalveen Hall 38 Pine Cres

– Glen Aplin State School 54 Mount Stirling Rd

– Goondiwindi’s St Mary’s Parish School 14 Brisbane St

– Waggamba Community Cultural Centre 18 Russell St

– Inglewood Civic Centre 18 Elizabeth St

– Killarney Senior Citizens Hall 11 Ailanthus St

– Leyburn State School 34 Peter St

– Warwick Town Hall 72 Palmerin St

– Stanthorpe’s St Paul’s Parish Hall, 2 Corundum St

– Stanthorpe’s St Paul’s Anglican Church, 2 Corundum St

– Talwood State School 17 Recreation St

– Texas Memorial Hall 50 High St

– The Summit State School 34 Taggart’s Rd

– Toobeah Kindergarten & Children’s Centre Cnr Barwon Highway & Minnel Rd

– Wallangarra State School 50 Callandoon St

– Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre 29 Palmerin St

– Warwick East State School 45 Fitzroy St

– Warwick West State School 17 George St

– Yelarbon State School 17 Eena St