ELECTION: How to fix the big issues in the Southern Downs

TODAY the Warwick Daily News asks our Southern Downs candiates what the biggest problem for our region is, and what they will do to fix it.

James Lister (LNP): Electricity prices are number one - there's absolutely no doubt about that. Families and pensioners are struggling to pay their power bills these days, and that leaves people with less money to spend in town. And if you're working hard in small business, say a butcher a retailer, or a cafe, or if you're a farmer pumping water for irrigation, high electricity prices makes it harder to make ends meet. This costs jobs and hurts the mums and dads who own or work in these farms and businesses. It's a real threat threat to our economy and fixing it is a matter of immediate urgency.

Six major electricity industry reforms:

Deliver a new high efficiency, low emissions coal-fired power station that will create long term jobs, more competition, more supply and better energy security. We will embrace renewables, but not until they stack up in terms of price and reliability. Scrap the Labor government's excessive 50% renewable energy target because it will increase electricity prices, damage the economy, and risks blackouts like those suffered in South Australia when Labor jumped too deep and too fast into renewables. Restructure the government-owned power companies from two into three in order to provide greater competition in the industry. Cease the Labor government's practice of gouging excessive dividends from state-owned power companies and of loading excessive government debt upon them. Undertake a Regulated Asset Base (RAB) write-down of the electricity network to deliver lasting electricity network charge price relief. Put consumer representatives on the boards of government-owned electricity network businesses to make sure that their focus is on outcomes for customers and not just profits for the government.

Joel Richters (ALP):

From talking to people, power prices are the biggest issue. We are taking effective and direct action on this, and have a commitment to ensure 50% of renewable energy by 2030. We'll be making a significant investment in a large scale renewable power generating plant, which can generate 1000mw of power, more than the Milmerran coal fired plant. Action will be taken against electricity retailers who haven't passed on savings gained by maintaining assets. This year has seen a $146 reduction in power bills, and we've had an independent study show that will rise to $210 per year in 2018. An election pledge we have is a $50 rebate for each household to help ease pressure on the cost of living. There was an 81% increase in electricity prices between 2012 and 2015 when Campbell Newman was in power. We've shown we can deliver lower prices, which have been demonstrated during the Palaszczuk government. We are pro-renewable energy, and strongly canvas for a private business to open a large-scale renewable plant in the Southern Downs, which would produce higher paying, higher skilled jobs, with training available at Warwick TAFE.

Rob Mackenzie (Independent):

Electrical prices are on everybody's lips, but council issues are the biggest 'gripe' in the Southern Downs. I believe that with my local government experience and living here for over 50 years, I have the ability to work with council, federal and state governments to get positive outcomes for our electorate.

Josh Coyne (One Nation):

Economic development is the biggest issue in the Southern Downs. We want a reduction of red and green tape to lower business costs. We will allow a five-year moratorium on payroll tax for new business, and fund the apprenticeship scheme from our government. We will have a new model of government that will decentralise appropriate government departments to regional areas, and publish a forward program for regional infrastructure projects. We commit to a bi-local policy for government departments. We don't want any sale of revenue generating assets. This includes buildings such as the Mens Shed, where we would waive the fee, so they don't fall down. We want to create more jobs in any way we can throughout the Southern Downs. Nurses are also to be trained on hospital floors, so for those who can't afford to go away to uni can get trained locally.

Jay Nauss (Independent):

Electricity is a very key issue to the Southern Downs. The cost for the householder and small business owner has skyrocketed in the last little bit. This will drive small businesses out of business, and will impact job creation as well. If I had the power, I would build more clean coal fire stations, close to the source of coal to cut down on transport costs. Lines running through bush country can be unreliable, with outages caused by falling trees and other factors. Running an industrial economy on renewable energy is a recipe for disaster down the road.

Antonia van Geuns (Greens):

The intertwining of big business and government, Emu Swamp dam and property development. It is a Green's initiative to counteract this, and a developer's tax will funnel money back into the community. We believe there should be one highly regulated, audited, not-for-profit energy company in Queensland. Energy prices are so high because of private competition and the lack of scrutiny for Ergon. All political donations will be banned as well.