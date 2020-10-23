Election plan to kickstart Warwick’s big industries

GROWING JOBS: TAFE Chef Jamie Fischer know how the Warwick campus can provide countless job opportunities for growing sectors.

GROWING JOBS: TAFE Chef Jamie Fischer know how the Warwick campus can provide countless job opportunities for growing sectors.

THE latest commitment to Queensland trade could have particularly promising result for Warwick workers, if Labor is re-elected.

On Sunday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her government would provide more young people with free TAFE and free apprenticeships, under a brand-new $21 million plan.

The plan would see free apprenticeships extended to those under 25.

Currently, free TAFE and free apprenticeship are available to those under 21, servicing more than 24,000 Queensland youths.

But the new plan would only benefit growing local sectors, according to Labor candidate.

“This expansion means 37,000 more young Queenslanders can access free training, especially young people in regional Queensland,” he said.

“In Warwick, this means young people can access free training in aged care, automotive, engineering, health and agriculture. These are just some of the 165 priority qualifications young people can get into for free.

The Southern Qld Institute of TAFE, Warwick Campus offers a rare Certificate Two in Agriculture // pic David Martinelli

Mr Richters also hinted at revamps to the local campus if elected into power.

“We will also continue to support the refurbishment and redevelopment of TAFE campuses across Queensland with a rolling TAFE infrastructure program, ensuring that our TAFE campuses are up-to-date and fit-for-purpose,” he said.

“With an investment of over $150 million into redeveloping TAFE campuses, a re-elected Palaszczuk Labor Government will continue to ensure that our TAFE keeps providing the skilling and training thousands of Queenslanders need, especially in regional Queensland.”

In 2015, the Warwick TAFE was similarly a point of political contention, with Labor candidate at the time Louise Ryan calling the centre’s uncertainty “not good enough.”

According to 2016 Census data, labourers and trade workers made up 33.5 per cent of Warwick’s population.