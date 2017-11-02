Election pumps brakes on Emu Swamp

THE Queensland election has thrown a major spanner in the works for one of the region's largest water security projects.

No further spending will be made by the state Department of Energy and Water Supply for further studies on the Emu Swamp Dam proposal while campaigns are ongoing.

The Southern Downs Regional Council announced the temporary hold on works this afternoon and said the Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce, the group looking to take on the project, had also been advised of the pause.

Before a High Court decision ruled him ineligible for serving in parliament, former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce revived proposed Emu Swamp Dam plans, seizing study money from the and opening it up to a new proponent.

Mr Joyce supported the Chamber of Commerce to take on the project and the next feasibility study.

The council had won $3.97million under the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund to complete the study in February to carry out a feasibility study.

Following the findings, council opted to shelve Emu Swamp, instead turning focus to four other options. Some of the funds have already been spent.

Chamber president Ian Henderson told the Stanthorpe Border Post last month the group was to get its hands on the rest to continue the case for Emu Swamp.

"Emu Swamp Dam is a priority for irrigators and key to growing the economy of the Southern Downs,” Mr Henderson said.

"Emu Swamp Dam is not dead; the minister (Joyce) is keen that a new proponent can be established quickly to allow the remaining $3.52 million of funds allocated to be spent on the engineering design, business case and planning approvals.

"SDRC have expressed toMinister Joyce that they do not propose to advance the study and were open to a third party taking on the grant.

"The deputy prime minister's preference is not to investigate other alternatives but to proceed with the project as originally funded.

"The Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to begranted this opportunity to take on the detailed business case came as a result of a submission to him from the Chamber and the Stanthorpe Community Reference Panel.”

Once the outcome of the election is known and Ministerial appointments have been made the Department will advise of the next steps in relation the funding.